Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) Trading 12.5% Higher

Avcorp Industries, Inc. (TSE:AVP)’s stock price traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 248,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 477,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $36.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Avcorp Industries Company Profile

Avcorp Industries Inc designs and builds airframe structures for aircraft companies in the civil and defense markets in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It provides metallic and composite aero structures assembly and integration services; and aircraft structural component repair services, as well as designs and manufactures composite aero structures.

