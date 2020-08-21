Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading 28.6% Higher

Shares of Aton Resources Inc (CVE:AAN) traded up 28.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 430,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 247,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.16 price objective on shares of Aton Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.99 million and a PE ratio of -8.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

Aton Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of 738 square kilometers located in Egypt.

