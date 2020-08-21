Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.00 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 4478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.51.

Several research analysts have commented on IMVT shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at $3,792,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at $702,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Immunovant by 119.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at $26,785,000. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

