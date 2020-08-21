Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.93

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.93 and last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 3771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPT. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04.

In other news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New sold 3,441,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $94,650,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,775,182 shares of company stock valued at $103,694,710.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

About Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

