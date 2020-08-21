Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.11

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.11 and last traded at $99.13, with a volume of 12224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.48 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 653,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,823,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total value of $1,478,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,521 shares of company stock worth $15,723,015 over the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 697,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,261,000 after purchasing an additional 146,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 735.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 85,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 75,081 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

