Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Hits New 52-Week High at $115.65

Shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $115.65 and last traded at $115.21, with a volume of 85270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,528,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 145.6% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,989,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 19.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,327,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,288,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,992 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,222,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

