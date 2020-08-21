Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.74

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.74 and last traded at $52.15, with a volume of 1944056 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.44% and a negative net margin of 757.61%. Equities analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,815,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,782.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,107 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,501. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,520,000 after buying an additional 933,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,656,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,423,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,654,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,626 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,855,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,271,000 after purchasing an additional 260,382 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,175,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

