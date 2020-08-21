Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.19

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 20475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGMO. ValuEngine raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. The business had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1,538.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.