Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Shares Down 3.3%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd (CVE:SPA) traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 947,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 637,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 million and a PE ratio of -170.00.

Spanish Mountain Gold Company Profile (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 45 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 7,700 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Mountain Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.