Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.06. Approximately 189,798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 246,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.03.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $306.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property include the Premier-Dilworth project located in north of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.