ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.75

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 4038183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSQ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 830.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,970,000 after buying an additional 736,531 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 417.0% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 384,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after buying an additional 310,265 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 360,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 306,654 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,040,000.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.