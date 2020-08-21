Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $438.49

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $438.49 and last traded at $436.70, with a volume of 65790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $434.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $414.78 and its 200-day moving average is $363.11.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF by 5,350.0% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $98,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.