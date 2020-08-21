Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.76

Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$35.76 and last traded at C$35.72, with a volume of 126517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$32.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Director Mathieu Gauvin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.19, for a total value of C$422,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,092 shares in the company, valued at C$5,443,263.48. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.70, for a total transaction of C$107,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,765,186.50. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,610 over the last 90 days.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

