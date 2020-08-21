Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.43

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $114.43 and last traded at $114.20, with a volume of 403409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.24 and its 200-day moving average is $95.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 60.6% in the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

