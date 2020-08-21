VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.72

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.72 and last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 45071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on VWDRY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.90.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

