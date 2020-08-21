Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.79

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 154082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.
FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.
The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 408.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 182,396 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 146,496 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 107,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 55.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 93,853 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 33,529 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 54,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)
Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.
