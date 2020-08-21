Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.79

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 154082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 408.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 182,396 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 146,496 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 107,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 55.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 93,853 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 33,529 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 32.7% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 54,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,749 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

