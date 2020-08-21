Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.79

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.79 and last traded at $100.20, with a volume of 15342 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.45.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $1,906,338.54. Also, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,793. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

