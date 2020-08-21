iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 12-Month High at $298.42

iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $298.42 and last traded at $298.32, with a volume of 1418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.98 and a 200-day moving average of $247.36.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 78,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,673,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.