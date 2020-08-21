iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $309.50

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $309.50 and last traded at $307.23, with a volume of 208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 162.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

