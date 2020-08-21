iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $228.36

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $228.36 and last traded at $228.29, with a volume of 8100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.19.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 704.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,272,000 after purchasing an additional 90,343 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

