Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Update

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $17.52 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 37.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

