Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Update

Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 610,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $17.52 on Friday. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.99.
Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 12.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.
About Global Net Lease
Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.
