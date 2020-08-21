Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 897,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the July 15th total of 649,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.7 days.

OTCMKTS JSCPF opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49.

About Komatsu

JSR Corporation provides petrochemical products, and fine chemicals and other products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Elastomers Business, Plastics Business, and Fine Chemicals and Other Products Business. The Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Reaches New 12-Month High at $228.36
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Reaches New 12-Month High at $228.36
Global Net Lease Inc Short Interest Update
Global Net Lease Inc Short Interest Update
Komatsu Ltd. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Komatsu Ltd. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Fluidra Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Fluidra Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Short Interest Down 26.9% in July
Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Short Interest Down 26.9% in July
Short Interest in LivePerson, Inc. Increases By 12.2%
Short Interest in LivePerson, Inc. Increases By 12.2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report