Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

FLUIF stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.26.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

