Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

FLUIF stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.26.

Fluidra Company Profile

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Global Net Lease Inc Short Interest Update
Global Net Lease Inc Short Interest Update
Komatsu Ltd. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Komatsu Ltd. Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Fluidra Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Fluidra Sees Large Increase in Short Interest
Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Short Interest Down 26.9% in July
Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Short Interest Down 26.9% in July
Short Interest in LivePerson, Inc. Increases By 12.2%
Short Interest in LivePerson, Inc. Increases By 12.2%
Nordson Co. Short Interest Up 12.2% in August
Nordson Co. Short Interest Up 12.2% in August


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report