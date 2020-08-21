Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) Short Interest Down 26.9% in July

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BQH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:BQH opened at $16.00 on Friday. Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $16.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BQH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $81,000. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 155.4% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 163,175 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after buying an additional 33,684 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust by 30.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth about $625,000.

Blackrock New York Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in securities issued by state agencies, other governmental entities, and U.S.

