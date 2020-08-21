Short Interest in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Increases By 12.2%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,160,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 30th total of 9,950,000 shares. Currently, 18.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LPSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 1.25. LivePerson has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $62.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 57.08% and a negative net margin of 33.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Wesemann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $177,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,853. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LivePerson by 17.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in LivePerson by 17.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

