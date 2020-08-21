Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Short Interest Up 12.2% in August

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 786,400 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 30th total of 700,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $191.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.30 and a 200-day moving average of $169.48. Nordson has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $208.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,968,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Nordson by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Nordson by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Nordson by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Nordson by 343.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

