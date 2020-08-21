Short Interest in Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) Grows By 12.3%

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the July 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,295 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the second quarter worth $143,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $7.48 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $481.58 million, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

