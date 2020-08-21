Short Interest in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Grows By 12.4%

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 77,900 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the July 30th total of 69,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total transaction of $2,044,375.00. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,767 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $1,087,727.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,253,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,267 shares of company stock worth $4,316,433 over the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Winmark by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Winmark by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 36.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Winmark by 28.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $157.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Winmark has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.71. The company has a market cap of $586.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 306.43% and a net margin of 43.68%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

