Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Down 26.7% in July

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 260,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $1,910,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 27.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 5.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XIN opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Xinyuan Real Estate had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $125.77 million during the quarter.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops residential real estate properties for middle income consumers in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, or high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools; and small scale residential properties, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

