HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HYPERA S A/S (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HYPMY opened at $5.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.55. HYPERA S A/S has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of HYPERA S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. The company offers prescription medications under the Farmasa, Neo Química, and Luper brands; and over-the-counter medications comprising laxative, antacid, antispasmodic, topical antiseptic, topical, nasal decongestant, and other drugs under Gelol, Anapyon, Biotônico Fontoura, Epocler, Merthiolate, Tamarine, and Rinosoro brands.

