Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Update

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 598,600 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 434,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,197.2 days.

MTTWF opened at $9.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. Metro has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

