Short Interest in Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Decreases By 26.9%

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 969.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CGJTF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from $120.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $130.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $141.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average is $96.63. Cargojet has a 52-week low of $59.15 and a 52-week high of $141.28.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

