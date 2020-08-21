Short Interest in TDK Corp (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Increases By 38.1%

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

TDK Corp (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TDK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

TTDKY stock opened at $105.56 on Friday. TDK has a 52-week low of $63.04 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

