Short Interest in Roxgold Inc (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Rises By 38.1%

Roxgold Inc (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the July 15th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ROGFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Roxgold to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.60 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Roxgold in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Roxgold stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. Roxgold has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the Houndé greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in Séguéla gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in Côte d'Ivoire.

