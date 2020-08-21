Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,610,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the July 30th total of 8,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mccormick acquired 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,570.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $110,554.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,132.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,194,335 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,996,000 after buying an additional 119,814 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,435,563 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,564,000 after buying an additional 3,934,935 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,917,252 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after buying an additional 3,305,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,726,485 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $63,335,000 after buying an additional 672,310 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,574,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $34,501,000 after buying an additional 350,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,229.00 and a beta of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

