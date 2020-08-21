Short Interest in ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Decreases By 26.7%

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASHTY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.78. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $53.33 and a 12-month high of $148.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.55.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.94%. Equities analysts expect that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

