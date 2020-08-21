CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:EBR.B opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s previous — dividend of $0.01.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

