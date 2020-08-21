Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 30th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, Director William C. Wampler, Jr. acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $25,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,674.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,588.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,750 shares of company stock worth $98,708. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 882,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 398,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 154,195 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 221,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.22%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

