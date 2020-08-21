Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the July 30th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.
In related news, Director William C. Wampler, Jr. acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $25,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,674.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.12 per share, for a total transaction of $35,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,588.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,750 shares of company stock worth $98,708. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24.
Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.22%.
Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile
Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.
