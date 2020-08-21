Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.92 Million

Analysts expect Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to announce sales of $36.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaleyra’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.80 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kaleyra will report full year sales of $144.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.56 million to $146.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $189.80 million, with estimates ranging from $182.35 million to $197.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kaleyra.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE KLR opened at $6.33 on Friday. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $181.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the first quarter worth approximately $5,110,000. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra during the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

