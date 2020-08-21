Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.88 Million

Brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce $147.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.54 million. Banner reported sales of $137.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $588.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.00 million to $591.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $557.15 million, with estimates ranging from $546.16 million to $564.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. Banner had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Banner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Banner in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banner by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Banner by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Banner by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banner stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.10. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $59.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

