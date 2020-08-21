Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $486.44 Million

Analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to post sales of $486.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $482.40 million and the highest is $490.76 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.16. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.81 million.

CUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cubic in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cubic from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUB. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,572,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cubic by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,160,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after acquiring an additional 390,185 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,911,000 after acquiring an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cubic by 31.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 485,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,071,000 after acquiring an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cubic by 1,359.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 63,069 shares during the period.

Shares of CUB opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cubic has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.63%.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

