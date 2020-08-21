U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.78 Million

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report $103.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100.40 million and the highest is $105.87 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $117.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $413.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.80 million to $417.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $460.28 million, with estimates ranging from $455.62 million to $468.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $83.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $86.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $148.48. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $406,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,992 shares of company stock valued at $869,721. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 153.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 139.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

