Analysts Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. M&T Bank posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Compass Point dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,533,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,467,000 after acquiring an additional 923,381 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 203.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,047,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $101.67 on Friday. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $85.09 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

