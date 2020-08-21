Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to report $4.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.49 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $17.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.10 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.46 billion to $19.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of THC stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

