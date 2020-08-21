$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) to report sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Nielsen reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.20. Nielsen has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1,449.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 30,435 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nielsen by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nielsen by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,563,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after acquiring an additional 634,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Nielsen by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 96,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.