Brokerages Expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 243,163 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.52 per share, with a total value of $7,664,497.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 810,619 shares of company stock valued at $19,637,061 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.31. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

