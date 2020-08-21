Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report sales of $53.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $60.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $195.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $201.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $221.30 million, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $226.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarus.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Clarus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $12.84 on Friday. Clarus has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The stock has a market cap of $389.14 million, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $197,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,890.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clarus by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 11,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.6% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 229,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

