ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.76 Million

Equities analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to announce $215.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $225.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.00 million. ProAssurance reported sales of $242.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $881.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.50 million to $901.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $886.32 million, with estimates ranging from $840.25 million to $991.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $221.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised ProAssurance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ProAssurance from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE:PRA opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.24. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $42.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ProAssurance by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,260,000 after acquiring an additional 775,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at $17,540,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,341,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,214,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,003,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.