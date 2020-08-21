Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) to Hold

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Unum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Unum Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $103.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 4.12.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 451,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $1,136,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

