Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Shares of Visterra stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. Visterra has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.59.

Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $51.22 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visterra by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Visterra during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Visterra during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visterra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in Visterra during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Latin America. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 57.6 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

